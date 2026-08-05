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WBJEE BPharma Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Registration to begin on August 7

WBJEEB has released official schedule for BPharma counselling 2026 that is scheduled to begin from August 7 onwards
WBJEE BPharma Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Registration to begin on August 7
WBJEE BPharma Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Registration to begin on August 7Official website image of WBJEE counselling 2026
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The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the official schedule for WBJEE BPharma counselling 2026. Online registration is scheduled to begin on August 7. This year, BPharma counselling is being conducted separately. The board will conduct three rounds of counselling for Pharmacy courses.

WBJEE BPharma Counselling Dates 2026

  • Registration and choice filling: August 7 to 9, 2026

  • Editing and locking of choices: August 7 to 9, 2026

  • Round 1 seat allotment result: August 11, 2026

  • Payment of seat acceptance fee: August 11 to 13, 2026

  • Round 2 registration and choice filling: August 14 to 16, 2026

  • Round 2 seat allotment result: August 18, 2026

  • Round 3 registration and choice filling: August 21 to 23, 2026

  • Round 3 seat allotment result: August 24, 2026

If there are vacant seats even after the Round 2 counselling, WBJEEB will conduct the online decentralised counselling. This year, the board will hold this counselling process for all participating institutes, for which a detailed schedule and guidelines will be issued soon. The decentralised counselling for BTech courses will begin soon.

During the choice filling process, participants can choose as many colleges as possible to increase their chances of admission will be higher. It is also important to check the seat matrix and fee details through the participating institutes section of the official website. The seat allotment process is purely based on WBJEE rank and total no. of seats available, total no. of candidates competing for admission and reservation polices.

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