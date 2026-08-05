WBJEE BPharma Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Registration to begin on August 7

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the official schedule for WBJEE BPharma counselling 2026. Online registration is scheduled to begin on August 7. This year, BPharma counselling is being conducted separately. The board will conduct three rounds of counselling for Pharmacy courses.
Registration and choice filling: August 7 to 9, 2026
Editing and locking of choices: August 7 to 9, 2026
Round 1 seat allotment result: August 11, 2026
Payment of seat acceptance fee: August 11 to 13, 2026
Round 2 registration and choice filling: August 14 to 16, 2026
Round 2 seat allotment result: August 18, 2026
Round 3 registration and choice filling: August 21 to 23, 2026
Round 3 seat allotment result: August 24, 2026
If there are vacant seats even after the Round 2 counselling, WBJEEB will conduct the online decentralised counselling. This year, the board will hold this counselling process for all participating institutes, for which a detailed schedule and guidelines will be issued soon. The decentralised counselling for BTech courses will begin soon.
During the choice filling process, participants can choose as many colleges as possible to increase their chances of admission will be higher. It is also important to check the seat matrix and fee details through the participating institutes section of the official website. The seat allotment process is purely based on WBJEE rank and total no. of seats available, total no. of candidates competing for admission and reservation polices.