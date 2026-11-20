The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the result date for the Class 12 Semester III Higher Secondary Examination 2027. According to the official notification issued on November 19, the results will be declared on November 27, 2026.

The council will announce the results at a press conference scheduled for 2.30 pm at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students will be able to check and download their results online from 3 pm on the same day.

The result announcement will cover both regular candidates and students who appeared for the Semester III supplementary examination.

Candidates must keep their examination roll number and registration number ready to access their results through the designated websites and mobile applications.