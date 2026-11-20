The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the result date for the Class 12 Semester III Higher Secondary Examination 2027. According to the official notification issued on November 19, the results will be declared on November 27, 2026.
The council will announce the results at a press conference scheduled for 2.30 pm at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students will be able to check and download their results online from 3 pm on the same day.
The result announcement will cover both regular candidates and students who appeared for the Semester III supplementary examination.
Candidates must keep their examination roll number and registration number ready to access their results through the designated websites and mobile applications.
The council has listed the following websites for accessing the results:
result.wb.gov.in
www.results.shiksha
www.tv9bangla.com
www.tv9hindi.com
www.news9live.com
iresult.in
Students can also check their results through the WBCHSE Results and TV9 News mobile applications.
Students can follow these steps once the result links are activated:
Visit any of the result websites listed by WBCHSE.
Click on the Class 12 Semester III Result 2027 link.
Enter the examination roll number and registration number.
Submit the details to access the result.
Download or print the result for future reference.
The council has also made arrangements for educational institutions to access the results of their students.
Heads of institutions can log in to the official portal at wbchseapp.wb.gov.in/portal/sec_users/login to download the Class 12 Semester III results along with the result synopsis.
The council has instructed schools to distribute the results to students after affixing the institution's seal and the signature of the head of the institution.
Students are advised to verify their personal details and marks after downloading the results and contact their respective schools in case of discrepancies.