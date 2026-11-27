The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Semester III Examination 2027 results today, November 27, 2026, for Class 12 students.
According to the Council's official notification, the results will be announced through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata, at 2.30 PM.
However, students will be able to access their individual results online only from 3 PM through the designated result websites.
The official result portal, result.wb.gov.in, is already displaying a message confirming that the Semester III results will be available after 3 PM on November 27.
Students can access their results using their examination roll number and registration number.
WBCHSE has listed the following websites for result publication:
result.wb.gov.in
results.shiksha
iresults.in
tv9bangla.com
tv9hindi.com
news9live.com
Results will also be available through designated mobile applications, including WBCHSE Results and TV9 News.
The result announcement covers candidates who appeared for the Semester III Higher Secondary Examination 2027, including those who appeared in the supplementary examination.
WBCHSE has clarified that results published online are intended to provide immediate information to students and cannot be treated as original marksheets.
Students will receive their official result documents through their respective schools.
The Council has directed heads of institutions to download the Class 12 Semester III results and provide copies to students bearing the institution's seal and signature.
Schools can access students' results and the result synopsis through the Council's institutional login portal.
Following the press conference, students can check their subject-wise marks through the official result platforms.
Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready and verify the details displayed on their results.
Students should also contact their respective schools regarding the collection of official marksheets and further academic instructions.
The result link is expected to become accessible from 3 PM, as confirmed by WBCHSE.