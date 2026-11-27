The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Semester III Examination 2027 results today, November 27, 2026, for Class 12 students.

According to the Council's official notification, the results will be announced through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata, at 2.30 PM.

However, students will be able to access their individual results online only from 3 PM through the designated result websites.

The official result portal, result.wb.gov.in, is already displaying a message confirming that the Semester III results will be available after 3 PM on November 27.