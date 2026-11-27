WB HS Semester 3 Result 2027: Direct link activated

Students can now access the result portal and enter their examination roll number and registration number to view their marks.

The official result page requires candidates to enter their roll prefix and roll number separately, along with their 10-digit registration number.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to ensure that the correct credentials are entered.

The result facility is available for students who appeared in the regular Semester III examination, as well as candidates who took the supplementary examination.