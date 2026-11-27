The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Semester III Examination 2027 results on Friday, November 27, 2026.
The Council has activated the result login facility on its official website, result.wb.gov.in, allowing Class 12 students to access their individual scorecards.
The results were scheduled to be announced at a press conference held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata, at 2.30 PM, followed by the activation of the online result facility at 3 PM.
Students can now access the result portal and enter their examination roll number and registration number to view their marks.
The official result page requires candidates to enter their roll prefix and roll number separately, along with their 10-digit registration number.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to ensure that the correct credentials are entered.
The result facility is available for students who appeared in the regular Semester III examination, as well as candidates who took the supplementary examination.
The Council has clarified that the results available online are intended for immediate information and cannot be treated as original marksheets.
Official marksheets will be issued through the respective schools.
Heads of institutions have also been instructed to download their students' results and provide copies bearing the institution's seal and signature.
Students should verify their personal information and subject-wise marks after accessing their results. Any discrepancies should be brought to the attention of their respective schools.
Meanwhile, students can monitor the WBCHSE website for further announcements concerning post-result procedures and subsequent examinations.