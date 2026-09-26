VITREE 2027 Admissions: VIT invites applications for PhD, Direct PhD and Deep Tech Programmes

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened applications for the VIT Research Entrance Examination (VITREE) 2027 for admission to its January 2027 research programmes. The intake covers PhD, Direct PhD and PhD in Deep Technology programmes, with research opportunities available across VIT campuses.

According to VIT's official research admissions page, online applications for the January 2027 session opened on August 17, 2026, and the last date to submit the application is November 20, 2026. The VITREE computer-based test is scheduled for December 6, 2026.

The VIT admission poster also highlights the January 2027 intake and states that fellowship support can go up to ₹50,000 per month, depending on the applicable research programme and fellowship provisions.