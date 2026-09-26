VITREE 2027 Admissions: VIT invites applications for PhD, Direct PhD and Deep Tech Programmes

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened applications for the VIT Research Entrance Examination (VITREE) 2027 for admission to its January 2027 research programmes. The intake covers PhD, Direct PhD and PhD in Deep Technology programmes, with research opportunities available across VIT campuses.
According to VIT's official research admissions page, online applications for the January 2027 session opened on August 17, 2026, and the last date to submit the application is November 20, 2026. The VITREE computer-based test is scheduled for December 6, 2026.
The VIT admission poster also highlights the January 2027 intake and states that fellowship support can go up to ₹50,000 per month, depending on the applicable research programme and fellowship provisions.
VITREE serves as the entrance examination for:
PhD
Direct PhD
PhD in Deep Technology
PhD (Industry), where applicable under the research admission framework
The Direct PhD route is intended for eligible B.E./B.Tech graduates, while the regular PhD route requires the relevant postgraduate qualification. VIT states that research programmes are offered across its Vellore, Chennai, VIT-AP and Bhopal campuses, subject to programme and category availability.
The VITREE is a two-hour computer-based test comprising 100 multiple-choice questions.
For PhD and PhD in Deep Technology, the paper consists of:
70 technical questions
15 English communication questions
15 Statistics and Probability questions
For Direct PhD, the paper consists of:
80 technical questions
20 English communication questions
VIT states that there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates scoring zero overall will not be eligible for the personal interview.
For the regular PhD programme, VIT specifies a minimum of 60% marks with first class or a CGPA of 6.5/10 in the relevant qualifying degree. Direct PhD applicants require 75% marks or a CGPA of 7.5/10, while the Deep Technology programme has its own qualifying-degree requirements. Candidates should check the programme-specific prospectus before applying.
VIT's selection process considers the candidate's qualifying-degree performance, VITREE score, valid GATE/NET score where applicable and personal interview performance. The interview assesses areas including the Statement of Purpose or research proposal, subject knowledge, communication skills and previous research experience. Deep Tech applicants may also be assessed on innovation, novelty, pitching and proposed research milestones.
The official application portal lists the application fee as ₹1,200 and requires candidates to register, complete their academic and personal details, pay the fee, upload photographs/signature and required documents, and download the completed application.
The VIT admission campaign highlights fellowship support of up to ₹50,000 per month. The exact fellowship amount and eligibility depend on the applicable research programme and fellowship category; candidates should refer to the current VITREE information brochure before treating the maximum figure as the amount payable to every selected scholar.
Candidates interested in the January 2027 intake can complete the application through the official VITREE 2027 application portal before the November 20 deadline.