VITEEE 2027 Registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in: Exam tentatively from April 27 to 30

VITEEE 2027 eligibility criteria

Candidates who passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for the examination in 2027, can apply.

Applicants generally require at least 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology, along with a minimum of 50% in Mathematics or Biology, as applicable.

The minimum aggregate requirement is relaxed to 50% for SC/ST candidates and applicants from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and northeastern states.

Candidates opting for the Biology stream are eligible only for specified BTech programmes.