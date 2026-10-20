VITEEE 2027 Registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in: Exam tentatively from April 27 to 30

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the online registration process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2027 on Tuesday, October 20. Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes at VIT campuses can submit their applications through the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.
The last date to apply is March 31, 2027. According to the official schedule, VITEEE 2027 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30, 2027, at designated examination centres across India.
Registration begins: October 20, 2026
Last date to apply: March 31, 2027
Admit card download: April 25–28, 2027 (tentative)
VITEEE 2027 exam dates: April 27–30, 2027 (tentative)
Result declaration: Second week of May 2027 (tentative)
Candidates who passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing for the examination in 2027, can apply.
Applicants generally require at least 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology, along with a minimum of 50% in Mathematics or Biology, as applicable.
The minimum aggregate requirement is relaxed to 50% for SC/ST candidates and applicants from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and northeastern states.
Candidates opting for the Biology stream are eligible only for specified BTech programmes.
The application fee is Rs 1,450, payable online. The fee is non-refundable.
VITEEE 2027 will be conducted as a computer-based test lasting two hours. The question paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions covering Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Aptitude and English.
Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.
Candidates can visit viteee.vit.ac.in, register using a valid email address and mobile number, complete the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
Applicants should download the completed form for future reference. Admission will be based on VITEEE rank, eligibility and seat availability.