VCI NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: What the cutoff ranks reveal about veterinary admissions

Madras Veterinary College emerges as the most competitive option

The Madras Veterinary College, Chennai recorded the highest-ranked allotment in the supplied Round 1 list. An Open General candidate with an All India Rank of 5,573 was allotted B.V.Sc. & A.H at the institute. Further Open General allotments at the same college were seen at ranks 18,249, 24,029 and 24,861.

This makes the college one of the clearest indicators of the intense competition for established veterinary institutions in Round 1.