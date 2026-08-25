VCI NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: What the cutoff ranks reveal about veterinary admissions

VCI has released the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment 2026 results for B.V.Sc. & A.H. admissions under the 15% All India quota for the 2026-27 academic session. Based on the NEET UG 2026 ranks, the allotment list offers an early picture of how competitive veterinary admissions have been this year.
Direct link to check VCI NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 PDF
The biggest takeaway from the Round 1 data is that top veterinary colleges continue to attract candidates with relatively high NEET ranks, particularly under the Open General category. However, numbers vary significantly by college and candidate category, so no single VCI cutoff rank applies across all institutions.
The Madras Veterinary College, Chennai recorded the highest-ranked allotment in the supplied Round 1 list. An Open General candidate with an All India Rank of 5,573 was allotted B.V.Sc. & A.H at the institute. Further Open General allotments at the same college were seen at ranks 18,249, 24,029 and 24,861.
This makes the college one of the clearest indicators of the intense competition for established veterinary institutions in Round 1.
The College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Thrissur also featured prominently. Its first Open General allotment in the supplied data was at AIR 14,258, while subsequent Open General allotments extended to around 29,786.
At the College of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, Bhubaneswar, Open General allotments began at AIR 24,968, with other Open General candidates receiving seats at ranks 26,947, 27,343 and 27,390.
The College of Veterinary and Animal Science, Bikaner also saw an Open General allotment at AIR 26,730, while the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana had Open General allotments extending through the high-20,000 rank range.
One important point for candidates is that these ranks should not be interpreted as universal closing ranks. The allotment document records the allotted category and the candidate's category separately. For example, OBC candidates received seats at several leading colleges at ranks that differed from Open General allotments. At Madras Veterinary College, an OBC candidate was allotted a seat at AIR 26,988, while another OBC allotment at the same college appeared at AIR 28,280 and later ranks.
The Round 1 data suggests a clear hierarchy in demand: established veterinary colleges such as Madras Veterinary College, Thrissur, Bhubaneswar, Ludhiana and Bikaner attracted candidates with comparatively stronger NEET ranks, while a much wider rank range was visible across other institutions and reserved categories.
VCI's 2026-27 counselling covers 858 seats under the 15% All India quota, and the seat matrix can change during counselling. The supplied Round 1 allotment list contains 841 listed allotments, making it useful as a snapshot of where competition stood after the first round rather than a final admission cutoff.
Round 1 shows that candidates targeting the most preferred veterinary colleges needed substantially better NEET ranks, while category-specific allotments opened opportunities at considerably higher ranks elsewhere. Students should therefore use the Round 1 list as a college- and category-specific benchmark, rather than treating one rank as the VCI cutoff for B.V.Sc. & A.H admissions.