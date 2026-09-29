UTET Answer Key 2026 Soon: Check 4-year analysis of exam, answer key and result date gaps

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 was conducted today, September 29, for Paper I and Paper II. With the examination now over, candidates are likely to look for the provisional answer key, followed by the objection window and, eventually, the UTET result.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has not specified a fixed number of days after the examination for releasing the 2026 provisional answer key. The board's official UTET section currently lists the 2026 examination notification and admit-card-related updates.

The previous four UTET cycles, however, provide a useful reference point.