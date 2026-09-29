UTET Answer Key 2026 Soon: Check 4-year analysis of exam, answer key and result date gaps

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 was conducted today, September 29, for Paper I and Paper II. With the examination now over, candidates are likely to look for the provisional answer key, followed by the objection window and, eventually, the UTET result.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has not specified a fixed number of days after the examination for releasing the 2026 provisional answer key. The board's official UTET section currently lists the 2026 examination notification and admit-card-related updates.
The previous four UTET cycles, however, provide a useful reference point.
In 2022, UBSE released the provisional answer key on October 7, seven days after the September 30 examination. Candidates were allowed to submit objections until October 22.
For UTET 2023, the examination was held on September 29 and the provisional answer key was released on October 5 — a gap of six days. The objection deadline was October 19.
In 2024, the exam took place on October 24 and the provisional key was released on October 28, making the gap four days.
For 2025, the exam was conducted on September 27 and the answer key was available by early October, with candidates given until October 9 to submit objections. Contemporary reports placed the key release around October 2–3.
What does the four-year trend show?
The answer-key gap was:
2022 — 7 days
2023 — 6 days
2024 — 4 days
2025 — about 6 days
The average gap across these four cycles was about 5.75 days.
So, historically, UBSE has generally taken four to seven days to publish the provisional key. This does not mean the 2026 answer key will necessarily follow the same timeline, but it provides a useful historical benchmark.
For 2022, UBSE declared the result and final answer key on November 27, following the October 22 objection deadline.
The 2023 result was declared on November 29, while candidates had been given until October 19 to raise objections.
For 2024, the provisional key was released on October 28 and the result was declared on December 12. Reports on the objection deadline placed it in November, with November 13 reported by Careers360 and other education portals.
The 2025 result was declared on November 12, after the October 9 objection deadline. UBSE also published the final answer keys along with the result process.
When can UTET 2026 answer key be expected?
If the recent four-year pattern is used only as a reference, the provisional UTET 2026 answer key could appear within roughly a week of today's examination.
The historical range is four to seven days, with an average of 5.75 days. But UBSE has not announced an official 2026 answer-key release date, so candidates should wait for the board's notification rather than rely on an estimated date.
The provisional key will be important because candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections before UBSE prepares the final answer key. The 2025 process, for example, required candidates to submit objections in the prescribed format with supporting material.