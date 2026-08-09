UTET 2026 Registration Closing Today: Form correction to begin on August 12

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will close the UTET 2026 registration window today, August 9. No fresh registrations will be accepted after 11:59 PM, but the candidates who are yet to complete the fee payment can complete the process by August 11. Initially, the form correction was supposed to begin on August 8, but the date has been revised to August 12.
The proposed date of the exam is September 29, but the date might be revised if required. UBSE will officially notify if there is any change in the exam schedule. The exam will be conducted in Paper 1 (Class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (Class 6 to 8). For in-service teachers, clearing the TET exam is mandatory by August 2028, as per the Supreme Court's directive.
The deadline to make corrections in the application form is August 15. Except the registered mobile number and candidate's name, all other fields can be edited in the application form. It is important to take a printout of the confirmation page once the form is edited.
If you do not remember your login password to edit the form or pay the fees, click the 'Forgot Password' option available on the homepage. Enter the E-mail ID and Mobile Number to retrieve the password. The password will be sent to your registered E-Mail ID.
The previous years' question papers are available on the official website, which can help applicants understand the difficulty level of the paper, the nature of questions, and syllabus coverage.