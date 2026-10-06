UTET 2026 Answer Key Released for Paper I and II: Raise objections by October 15

UTET 2026 Answer Key: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) I and II 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key and check their responses through the official UBSE website.

The answer keys for all four sets of question papers have been made available. The UTET I and II examination was conducted on September 29, 2026. The provisional answer key notification was issued by the UBSE on October 5.

Candidates can access the answer key through the UTET section of the official UBSE website. The board has also advised candidates to check the official UTET portal for the relevant answer-key documents and instructions.