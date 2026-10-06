UTET 2026 Answer Key Released for Paper I and II: Raise objections by October 15

UTET 2026 Answer Key: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) I and II 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key and check their responses through the official UBSE website.
The answer keys for all four sets of question papers have been made available. The UTET I and II examination was conducted on September 29, 2026. The provisional answer key notification was issued by the UBSE on October 5.
Candidates can access the answer key through the UTET section of the official UBSE website. The board has also advised candidates to check the official UTET portal for the relevant answer-key documents and instructions.
Candidates who find discrepancies in any answer can submit objections against the provisional answer key. The objection facility will remain available online until October 15, 2026, up to 11:59 PM.
To submit an objection, candidates have to log in to the UTET portal using their registration ID and password and upload supporting proof along with their objection. The board has clarified that objections submitted after the deadline or through any other mode will not be accepted.
Candidates have been advised to refer to the 'User Manual for Answer Key Objection' available on the UTET website before submitting their challenges.
After considering the objections received from candidates, UBSE is expected to finalise the answer key. Candidates should keep checking the official websites for further updates regarding the final answer key and subsequent UTET 2026 results.