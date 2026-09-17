UPTET Result 2026: UPESSC rejects requests for marks revision; certificate correction allowed

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued an important notice on representations received from candidates seeking changes in the UPTET 2026 result. The notice, dated September 16, 2026, follows the examination of complaints by a six-member committee constituted by the Commission.

The representations were examined after being grouped into four categories. These included complaints related to OMR sheet errors, question booklet numbers, normalisation of scores, answer-key-based marks and errors in certificates issued to successful candidates.