UPTET Result 2026: UPESSC rejects requests for marks revision; certificate correction allowed

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued an important notice on representations received from candidates seeking changes in the UPTET 2026 result. The notice, dated September 16, 2026, follows the examination of complaints by a six-member committee constituted by the Commission.
The representations were examined after being grouped into four categories. These included complaints related to OMR sheet errors, question booklet numbers, normalisation of scores, answer-key-based marks and errors in certificates issued to successful candidates.
For complaints involving the OMR sheet, including mistakes relating to the roll number or question booklet number, the Commission referred to the instructions issued before the examination. According to the notice, the evaluation process is based on automated processing of the OMR sheets and the Commission has therefore not accepted requests for alteration of marks on these grounds.
The Commission also considered representations concerning the normalisation of marks. It said the examination process required comparative evaluation where papers were conducted across different dates or shifts, and the normalisation process was used for this purpose.
The Commission's decision means that candidates who had sought a change in their UPTET 2026 scores on the grounds of normalisation will not receive a revised score on the basis of these representations.
There is, however, a separate provision for candidates who have qualified the examination but have noticed errors in certain details printed on their certificates.
The Commission has allowed correction of specified details, including the candidate's name, father's or husband's name, date of birth and category/class, through the prescribed online process on its portal.
Candidates affected by such certificate errors will therefore need to follow the correction process specified by UPESSC rather than seek a revision of their examination marks.
The latest notice does not announce a fresh UPTET 2026 result. Instead, it records the Commission's decisions on the representations received after the result.
Candidates who had raised objections regarding OMR evaluation, normalisation or answer-key-based marks should therefore refer to the Commission's latest decision, while successful candidates whose certificates contain the specified personal-detail errors can use the correction facility.
UPESSC has advised candidates to follow the official instructions and portal updates for any further action.