UPTET Result 2026 to be released soon at upessc.up.gov.in; official date announcement awaited

UPTET 2026 exam was conducted on July 3 and 4. It's been more than 45 days since the exam, but no result has been announced yet. As per previous years' trends, UPTET results are announced within 45-60 days after the exam. Over the past few days, UPTET aspirants have been looking for the result announcement and asking the exam authority, 'UPTET result 2026 kab ayega'.
As of August 21, 2026, UPESSC has not announced an official date or any information regarding the UPTET 2026 result announcement. Therefore, candidates are advised not to believe any rumours about the result announcement and not to rely on portals or social media handles claiming unofficial result dates.
On July 8, UPESSC released the official answer key and window to file objections. The window to file objections to the provisional answer key has already closed, and the final answer key is still awaited. UPESSC will review the objections received and, based on the recommendations of the subject expert committee, prepare the final answer key.
With the provisional answer key, candidates may already have an idea of their tentative score and qualifying chances. However, scores are subject to change, as the final answer key may change. Therefore, the candidates can wait for the final scorecard.
General category candidates must score a minimum of 90 marks out of 150 to qualify for the exam, whereas the minimum qualifying marks for OBC, SC and ST categories are 82 out of 150. Candidates need to wait a few more days for the result announcement, and UPESSC will provide an official update soon.