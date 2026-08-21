UPTET Result 2026 to be released soon at upessc.up.gov.in; official date announcement awaited

UPTET 2026 exam was conducted on July 3 and 4. It's been more than 45 days since the exam, but no result has been announced yet. As per previous years' trends, UPTET results are announced within 45-60 days after the exam. Over the past few days, UPTET aspirants have been looking for the result announcement and asking the exam authority, 'UPTET result 2026 kab ayega'.