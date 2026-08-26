UPTET Result 2026 Link Activated: Check scorecard at upessc.net; know qualifying marks

UPESSC has activated the UPTET Result 2026 link for candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test today, August 26. The result can now be accessed through the dedicated TET result login, where candidates have to enter their 10-digit roll number and date of birth to view their scores.
Direct link to check UPTET result 2026
Candidates can access the result through the official UPESSC website or directly through the UPESSC TET Result login. The result portal asks candidates to enter their roll number and use their date of birth in DDMMYYYY format as the password.
The qualifying requirement varies according to the candidate's category. Candidates belonging to the General category need to secure 60%, or 90 marks out of 150, to qualify for UPTET.
For candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories, the qualifying requirement is 55%, which works out to 82.5 marks out of 150. Candidates should therefore check the qualifying status mentioned on their individual scorecard rather than judging their result only from the raw marks.
The qualifying marks apply to the respective UPTET paper. Candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 should check the result details for each paper separately.
To download the result, candidates should visit the official UPESSC portal and open the UPTET result link.
They can then enter their 10-digit roll number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format, submit the credentials and view the result.
The result page can be saved or printed for future reference.
The UPTET result is particularly important for candidates planning to pursue teaching opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, as the TET qualification is used as an eligibility requirement for relevant teaching recruitment. Candidates should carefully verify their name, roll number, paper, marks and qualifying status after downloading the scorecard.
With the result link now available, candidates are advised to rely on the official UPESSC portals for their scorecard and avoid third-party links or unofficial result claims.