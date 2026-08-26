UPTET Result 2026 Link Activated: Check scorecard at upessc.net; know qualifying marks

UPESSC has activated the UPTET Result 2026 link for candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test today, August 26. The result can now be accessed through the dedicated TET result login, where candidates have to enter their 10-digit roll number and date of birth to view their scores.

Direct link to check UPTET result 2026

Candidates can access the result through the official UPESSC website or directly through the UPESSC TET Result login. The result portal asks candidates to enter their roll number and use their date of birth in DDMMYYYY format as the password.