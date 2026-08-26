UPTET Result 2026 Date: How to download scorecard at upessc.up.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) is all set to release the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) results 2026 soon. The unofficial sources suggest that the UPTET results 2026 will be released this week. Candidates must note that there is no official announcement yet regarding the UPTET results 2026 date and time.

The exam authoroty will be releassing the UP TET results 2026 for both papers on UPESSC's official website at upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates must need their registration number and password to download the scorecard. The Commission is likely to announce the availability of 2,107 Assistant Professor positions and 2,615 PGT vacancies along with results. A total of 19,94,661 candidates registered for the exam. The UPTET examination was held on July 2, 3 and 4 at various centres across 75 districts in the state.

How to download UPTET scorecard 2026?

Step 1: Open the UPESSC's official portal at upessc.up.gov.in

Step 2: Find the UPTET results 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the UPTET results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number and password

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The UPTET scorecard will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download UPTET scorecard pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of UPTET results for future need

The UPESSC has released the UPTET answer key on July 8, 2026. Candidates are now eagerly waiting for the UPTET final answer key, which is expected along with the result.