UPTET Result 2026 Date Announcement Soon: Check qualifying marks details

Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission will announce an official date for the UPTET Result 2026 soon for Papers 1 and 2. It has been over 30 days since the exam was conducted, and the results are still awaited. Usually, the exam authority takes a minimum of 35-45 days to announce the result. Therefore, the chances of releasing results before August 10 seem unlikely.
UPESSC might announce the official date and time for the result announcement at least 1 day in advance. Almost 17.70 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted on July 3 and 4. The actual number of registrations for the exam was over 19 lakh.
Here are the qualifying marks details of the UPTET 2026 examination -
General Category: 90 out of 150 marks
OBC/ SC/ ST categories: 82 out of 150 marks
Only those students clearing the cutoff marks shall be declared eligible. Through the UPTET qualification, the candidates can apply for the UP Teacher Recruitment Exam. UPESSC will notify the recruitment notification based on the vacancies.
Students who appeared for UPTET and are preparing for the CTET September 2026 exam must also note that CBSE will conduct the CTET exam on September 6 and 7. As the syllabus of both exams is similar, preparation becomes easier.
By August 2028, all in-service teachers must clear the TET exam as per the directive given by the Supreme Court of India. Therefore, the UP Government might conduct another TET exam this year so that in-service teachers get maximum opportunity to clear the exam. However, in-service teachers who are going to retire in the next three years are exempted from the TET exam.
Once the official results date of UPTET is announced, the same will be updated through the EdexLive as well. Stay tuned for more education news and updates.