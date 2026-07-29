UPTET 2026 Result to be declared by the first week of August? Here's what we know

Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to release UPTET 2026 result anytime soon. The last date to file objections on the provisional answer key was July 14. The final answer key is still awaited. Once the final key is released, the results can be expected within few hours.
Is there a chance for result announcement in first week of August?
UPESSC has not confirmed a definitive date or timeline for the declaration of results. Usually, UPTET results are declared within 30-45 days from the conclusion of exam. The 2026 exam was conducted on July 2, 3 and 4. The Paper 1 exam was on July 3 and 4 while the Paper 2 was conducted on July 2 and 3. As by the first week of August, it will be more than 30 days since the conclusion of exam, an announcement on results can be expected.
UPESSC may or may not announce an official date and time for the result announcement. If there is an official announcement, it will be made one day before the results. However, the chances of declaring the results directly without a prior announcement can be expected.
UPTET test takers need to keep their roll number ready to check the TET result. Only those candidates clearing the cutoff marks shall be considered qualified. General category candidates are required to score 60 percent of marks (90 marks) out of 150 whereas, it is 60 marks out of 150 for reserved categories.
The candidates are advised to wait for the official updates and not believe any rumours with respect to the result announcement date.