UPTET 2026 Result to be declared by the first week of August? Here's what we know

Is there a chance for result announcement in first week of August?

UPESSC has not confirmed a definitive date or timeline for the declaration of results. Usually, UPTET results are declared within 30-45 days from the conclusion of exam. The 2026 exam was conducted on July 2, 3 and 4. The Paper 1 exam was on July 3 and 4 while the Paper 2 was conducted on July 2 and 3. As by the first week of August, it will be more than 30 days since the conclusion of exam, an announcement on results can be expected.