The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is set to begin the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 today, November 24, 2026. Candidates aspiring to become primary and upper primary school teachers can register through the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

According to the commission's notification dated November 18, the detailed UPTET 2026 advertisement, bearing notification number 10/2026, is scheduled to be published on November 24.

The examination will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2027, for candidates seeking teaching eligibility at the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8).

The commission has introduced a One Time Registration (OTR) system, which candidates must complete before submitting their examination applications.