The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is set to begin the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 today, November 24, 2026. Candidates aspiring to become primary and upper primary school teachers can register through the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
According to the commission's notification dated November 18, the detailed UPTET 2026 advertisement, bearing notification number 10/2026, is scheduled to be published on November 24.
The examination will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2027, for candidates seeking teaching eligibility at the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8).
The commission has introduced a One Time Registration (OTR) system, which candidates must complete before submitting their examination applications.
Notification release: November 24, 2026
Online registration begins: November 24, 2026
Last date for fee payment: December 23, 2026
Last date for application corrections: December 27, 2026
Examination dates: February 26 and 27, 2027
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:
Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
Open the UPTET 2026 registration link.
Complete the mandatory One Time Registration process.
Log in using the registered credentials.
Select UPTET 2026 and fill in the application form.
Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
Pay the applicable examination fee online.
Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
UPTET is conducted to determine eligibility for teaching positions at the primary and upper primary levels.
Paper 1 is intended for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8.
Candidates must satisfy the prescribed educational and professional qualification requirements for the respective papers.
The commission has advised applicants to read the detailed information bulletin carefully before applying. Candidates should also ensure that their OTR details and supporting documents are accurate to avoid difficulties during the application process.