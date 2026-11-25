The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has confirmed the qualifying marks, examination pattern and certificate validity rules for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, scheduled for February 26 and 27, 2027.

According to the detailed notification, general category candidates must secure at least 90 marks out of 150 to qualify, while candidates belonging to specified reserved and other eligible categories must obtain a minimum of 82 marks.

The examination will be conducted for two levels: Paper 1 for candidates seeking teaching eligibility for Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8.