The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has confirmed the qualifying marks, examination pattern and certificate validity rules for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, scheduled for February 26 and 27, 2027.
According to the detailed notification, general category candidates must secure at least 90 marks out of 150 to qualify, while candidates belonging to specified reserved and other eligible categories must obtain a minimum of 82 marks.
The examination will be conducted for two levels: Paper 1 for candidates seeking teaching eligibility for Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8.
The Commission has prescribed the following qualifying thresholds:
General category: 90 out of 150 marks (60 per cent)
SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories: 82 out of 150 marks
Eligible persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and dependents of freedom fighters: 82 out of 150 marks
The notification describes the relaxed qualifying threshold as 55 per cent and specifies 82 marks out of 150.
The Commission has also clarified that if the examination is conducted in multiple shifts due to a large number of applicants, a normalisation procedure will be applied. In such cases, normalised scores will be used to determine qualifying status.
Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. Candidates will have 150 minutes to complete the examination.
There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Paper 1 will contain five compulsory sections, each carrying 30 marks: Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, a second language, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.
Paper 2 will include Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi and a second language, carrying 30 marks each. The remaining 60 marks will be allocated to Mathematics and Science or Social Studies, depending on the teaching discipline.
Another important provision concerns the validity of the UPTET eligibility certificate.
According to the notification, candidates who qualify will receive certificates with lifetime validity, effective from the date of declaration of results.
The certificates will be issued electronically through DigiLocker.
However, UPESSC has clarified that qualifying for UPTET does not automatically entitle a candidate to appointment as a teacher. Applicants must also satisfy the eligibility and selection requirements prescribed for individual recruitment processes.
Meanwhile, the online examination fee payment deadline is December 23, 2026, while the last date for permitted application corrections is December 27.
Candidates can refer to the detailed notification and syllabus on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.