The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released a short notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. According to the notification issued on November 18, the online application process will begin on November 24, 2026, while the examination will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2027.
The commission will release the detailed UPTET 2026 notification under Advertisement No. 10/2026 on November 24 through its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8) can apply for the examination.
The last date for online application submission and fee payment is December 23, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their submitted applications until December 27.
The commission has made One Time Registration (OTR) mandatory for candidates appearing for UPTET 2026. Applicants must complete OTR before submitting their examination application forms.
Candidates who have not yet completed OTR are advised to register through the designated portal, uptet.upessc.org/otr/info.
Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
Complete the mandatory One Time Registration process.
From November 24, access the UPTET 2026 application link.
Fill in the required personal and educational details.
Select the relevant examination paper and upload the prescribed documents.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download the confirmation page for future reference.
The commission will provide detailed information on educational qualifications, application fees, examination pattern and other instructions in the notification scheduled for November 24.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed information bulletin before applying and ensure that the application process is completed within the prescribed deadline.
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