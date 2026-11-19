The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released a short notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. According to the notification issued on November 18, the online application process will begin on November 24, 2026, while the examination will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2027.

The commission will release the detailed UPTET 2026 notification under Advertisement No. 10/2026 on November 24 through its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8) can apply for the examination.

The last date for online application submission and fee payment is December 23, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their submitted applications until December 27.