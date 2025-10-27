UPSSSC releases exam schedule for 2025–26 session

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the detailed quarterly exam calendar for the 2025-26 session. The exam is conducted as part of recruitment drives for posts such as forest guard, wildlife guard, draftsman, cartographer, stenographer, female health worker and junior assistant.

According to the official notification published on the UPSSSC’s website, the written exam for the forest and wildlife guard positions (Advertisement No. 10-Exam/2023) is scheduled for 9 November 2025, from 10 am to 12 noon.

Further key dates include:

Draftsman and cartographer main exams on 16 November 2025, from 10 am to 12 noon.

Stenographer Main exam on the same day (16 November), from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Typing test for junior assistant (Advt. 09-Exam/2022) on 22 November 2025.

Combined junior assistant, junior clerk and assistant Level-3 main exam (Advt. 08-Exam/2023) typing test from 23 November to 17 December 2025.

Female health services main exam (Advt. 11-Exam/2024) on 11 January 2026, 10 am to 12 noon.

Stenographer main exam (Advt. 13-Exam/2024) on 18 January 2026, 10 am to 12 noon.

Junior assistant main exam (Advt. 12-Exam/2024) on 1 February 2026, 10 am to 12 noon.