UPSSSC PET city intimation slip 2026 released at upsssc.gov.in; know how to check exam district

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) city intimation slip 2026 today, October 12, 2026. It has activated the UPSSSC PET examination district information link on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates who had registered for UPSSSC PET 2026 can download the city infirmation slip using their registration number and date of birth. According to the official sources, the UPSSSC PET 2026 examination will be held on October 25, October 30 and November 1 in two shifts each day. The first session will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second shift wull be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

How to download UPSSSC PET exam city slip 2026?

Opeb the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the Examination section on the homepage.

Find for the link related to the examination district information for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET).

Find the relevant link and proceed to the candidate login page.

Fill in the login credentials on the portal.

Submit the details to view allotted examination district.

Download and keep the hard copy of exam city slip for future reference

Candidates must note that UPSSSC PET exam city intiamtion slip 2026 is not the admit card. The Commission will release admit card in due course on the official portal.