UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Date Revised: Check new schedule; shift timings and admit card update

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has revised the schedule for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. According to the latest notice, the written examination will now be conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026, instead of the earlier announced dates.

The revised schedule has been issued under Advertisement No. 16-Examination/2026. The commission said the change was necessitated by unavoidable reasons.