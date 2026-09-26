Exams

UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Date Revised: Check new schedule; shift timings and admit card update

UPSSSC has revised the PET 2026 examination schedule. The Preliminary Eligibility Test will now be held on October 25, October 30 and November 1 in two shifts each day.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Date Revised
UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Date Revisedrepresentative official website image
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The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has revised the schedule for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. According to the latest notice, the written examination will now be conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026, instead of the earlier announced dates.

The revised schedule has been issued under Advertisement No. 16-Examination/2026. The commission said the change was necessitated by unavoidable reasons.

UPSSSC PET 2026 revised exam dates

What about the UPSSSC PET 2026 admit card?

The latest notice does not provide a specific admit card release date. UPSSSC has stated that candidates will be informed separately through the commission's website regarding the issuance of examination admit cards.

Candidates should therefore regularly check the official UPSSSC website for the admit card link and other examination-related instructions.

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Candidates should check their admit cards once released for their exam date, shift, examination centre and reporting instructions. The commission's latest notice specifically says that information regarding admit card issuance will be provided separately through the website.

Note: The uploaded official notice establishes the revised dates and timings, but it does not mention the number of candidates, examination centres, admit card release date or any change in the PET syllabus. Those details should not be inferred from this notice.

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