UPSSSC announces 2025–26 exam calendar covering eight major tests

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published its quarterly exam schedule for the 2025–26 session, outlining eight major examinations to be conducted between November 9, 2025, and February 1, 2026.

The complete calendar is available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The schedule includes recruitment tests for various posts such as Wildlife Guard, Draftsman, Cartographer, Stenographer, and Female Health Worker.

Out of the eight examinations, six will be written tests while the remaining two will comprise typing assessments.