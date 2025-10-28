UPSSSC announces 2025–26 exam calendar covering eight major tests

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published its quarterly exam schedule for the 2025–26 session, outlining eight major examinations to be conducted between November 9, 2025, and February 1, 2026.
The complete calendar is available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
The schedule includes recruitment tests for various posts such as Wildlife Guard, Draftsman, Cartographer, Stenographer, and Female Health Worker.
Out of the eight examinations, six will be written tests while the remaining two will comprise typing assessments.
Exam Schedule:
November 9, 2025: Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main (2023) – Written Examination
November 16, 2025: Draftsman and Cartographer (2023) & Stenographer Main (2023) – Written Examination
November 22, 2025: Junior Assistant (2022) – Typing Test
November 23 – December 17, 2025: Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-3 (2023) – Typing Test
January 11, 2026: Health Services (Female) Main (2024) – Written Examination
January 18, 2026: Stenographer Main (2024) – Written Examination
February 1, 2026: Junior Assistant (2024) – Written Examination
UPSSSC has advised candidates to stay updated through the official portal for any possible changes to the exam dates.