UPSSSC announces 2025–26 exam calendar covering eight major tests

The UPSSSC has released its 2025-26 quarterly exam calendar, scheduling eight examinations between November 9, 2025, and February 1, 2026
Published on

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published its quarterly exam schedule for the 2025–26 session, outlining eight major examinations to be conducted between November 9, 2025, and February 1, 2026.

The complete calendar is available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The schedule includes recruitment tests for various posts such as Wildlife Guard, Draftsman, Cartographer, Stenographer, and Female Health Worker.

Out of the eight examinations, six will be written tests while the remaining two will comprise typing assessments.

Exam Schedule:

November 9, 2025: Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main (2023) – Written Examination

November 16, 2025: Draftsman and Cartographer (2023) & Stenographer Main (2023) – Written Examination

November 22, 2025: Junior Assistant (2022) – Typing Test

November 23 – December 17, 2025: Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-3 (2023) – Typing Test

January 11, 2026: Health Services (Female) Main (2024) – Written Examination

January 18, 2026: Stenographer Main (2024) – Written Examination

February 1, 2026: Junior Assistant (2024) – Written Examination

UPSSSC has advised candidates to stay updated through the official portal for any possible changes to the exam dates.

