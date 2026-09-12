UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 212 posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Editor

The vacancies include posts such as

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anatomy)\

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine)

Assistant Editor

Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale) in Anaesthesiology and Pediatrics

Assistant Public Prosecutor

Public Law Officer/District Litigation Officer/Law Officer

The largest share of vacancies is for Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, with 140 posts. The post carries a Level-10 pay scale under the 7th CPC. Candidates are required to hold a degree in law from a recognised university or institute and have three years' experience at the Bar.

UPSC has also notified 60 vacancies for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine). Candidates need an MBBS qualification followed by a recognised postgraduate degree in Medicine/General Medicine or an equivalent DNB qualification. At least three years of teaching experience after obtaining the first postgraduate degree is required.

For the Assistant Editor post, UPSC has prescribed a bachelor's degree in Journalism or Mass Communication, or a bachelor's degree with Economics, Statistics or English along with a recognised diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication. Candidates also need three years of relevant editing and publishing experience.