UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 212 posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Editor

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 212 posts across medical, legal and editorial services under Advertisement No. 11/2026. The recruitment process has commenced on September 12, 2026, with applications being accepted through the Commission's online recruitment portal.
The vacancies include posts such as
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anatomy)\
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine)
Assistant Editor
Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale) in Anaesthesiology and Pediatrics
Assistant Public Prosecutor
Public Law Officer/District Litigation Officer/Law Officer
The largest share of vacancies is for Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, with 140 posts. The post carries a Level-10 pay scale under the 7th CPC. Candidates are required to hold a degree in law from a recognised university or institute and have three years' experience at the Bar.
UPSC has also notified 60 vacancies for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine). Candidates need an MBBS qualification followed by a recognised postgraduate degree in Medicine/General Medicine or an equivalent DNB qualification. At least three years of teaching experience after obtaining the first postgraduate degree is required.
For the Assistant Editor post, UPSC has prescribed a bachelor's degree in Journalism or Mass Communication, or a bachelor's degree with Economics, Statistics or English along with a recognised diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication. Candidates also need three years of relevant editing and publishing experience.
Applications for the notified posts opened on September 12, 2026. The last date to submit applications is 6 pm on October 2, 2026, for posts other than the Ladakh vacancy. For the post under the Administration of UT of Ladakh, the deadline is October 9, 2026.
Candidates should note that eligibility will be determined with reference to the prescribed closing date. UPSC has advised applicants to enter their details carefully, as incorrect information can result in rejection and possible debarment.
The Commission's online recruitment portal uses a Universal Registration Number (URN) for candidates, while an application number is generated separately for each post or vacancy. Applicants have been advised to read the portal instructions and keep the required documents ready before beginning the application process.
The application fee is Rs 25 for candidates who are not exempted. Female, SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are exempt from payment of the fee, while OBC, EWS and unreserved male candidates are required to pay the prescribed amount.
For recruitment processes involving a Recruitment Test or Combined Recruitment Test, UPSC has listed centres including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad-area candidates' nearest listed centre being Visakhapatnam, among others. Ladakh-related tests are proposed to be conducted at Leh, Kargil, Srinagar and Delhi.
Candidates shortlisted for interview will be required to produce the online application printout and original supporting documents. UPSC has also cautioned applicants against submitting false information or fabricated documents.
Candidates should check the detailed Advertisement No. 11/2026 before applying, particularly the post-specific educational qualifications, experience, age limit, reservation conditions and document requirements.