UPSC NDA results OUT now! Check out next steps for candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the marks of candidates, cut-off scores, and answer keys for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA)-II 2025 examination will be published on its official website, upsc.gov.in , only after the final selection process is completed and the results are declared.

The written exam was conducted on September 14, 2025. Candidates who have cleared it and whose roll numbers are listed in the merit list are now eligible for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

These interviews are the next step toward admission to the 156th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), both of which will begin on July 2, 2026.

Candidates must successfully clear three stages: written examination, SSB interview, and medical test, to be eligible for commissioning into the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force.

Registration instructions

UPSC has directed all qualified candidates to register online at the Indian Army recruitment portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the result announcement.

Those already registered on the portal are not required to register again.





Details regarding SSB interview dates and venues will be shared directly with registered candidates via email.





Document verification

Candidates shortlisted for the SSB must carry the original certificates of age and educational qualifications at the time of the interview. UPSC has clarified that these documents should not be sent to the Commission directly.

For exam or interview-related queries, candidates can reach out to the UPSC Facilitation Counter or use the helpline numbers and emails provided in the official notification.