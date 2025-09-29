UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 expected soon for 402 vacancies in Armed Forces

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NAE) II result 2025 shortly. This recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 402 vacancies across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in .

According to previous trends, UPSC usually declares the NDA/NAE results around two weeks after the exam. Based on this, candidates can expect the results in the first week of October 2025.

Next steps for qualified candidates

Candidates who clear the written examination will be required to undergo an SSB interview and a medical fitness test. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined performance in the written exam and SSB interview.

Successful candidates will then begin their training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), before being commissioned into the Armed Forces.

How to check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025?

To check the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025, follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in In the "What's New" section, click on “NDA 2 Result” A list of roll numbers of qualified candidates will appear on the screen Search for your roll number. If it appears, you have cleared the written exam and are selected for the SSB interview

Exam details

The NDA II exam 2025 was conducted on 14 September 2025 and consisted of two papers: Mathematics and General Ability. Candidates can download the question papers from the UPSC website.

The SSB interview evaluates candidates on their decision-making skills, personality traits, leadership qualities, and psychological fitness. To be eligible for commissioning into the Indian Armed Forces (IAF), candidates must clear all stages: the written exam, SSB interview, and medical fitness test.