The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the notification and examination dates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2027. According to the Commission's advance announcement, the detailed notification will be released on December 2, 2026, while the examination is scheduled for April 11, 2027.

The examination will be conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the 159th Course and the 121st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), commencing on January 1, 2028.

Candidates aspiring to join the defence services can access the detailed notification through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, once it is released.

The last date for submitting online applications is December 22, 2026, as mentioned in the Commission's advance announcement.