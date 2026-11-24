The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the notification and examination dates for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2027. According to the Commission's advance announcement, the detailed notification will be released on December 2, 2026, while the examination is scheduled for April 11, 2027.
The examination will be conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the 159th Course and the 121st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), commencing on January 1, 2028.
Candidates aspiring to join the defence services can access the detailed notification through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, once it is released.
The last date for submitting online applications is December 22, 2026, as mentioned in the Commission's advance announcement.
Notification release: December 2, 2026
Online application begins: December 2, 2026
Last date to apply: December 22, 2026
Examination date: April 11, 2027
Commencement of NDA and INAC courses: January 1, 2028
The NDA examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy.
The selection process generally comprises a written examination followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) assessment for eligible candidates.
Candidates must satisfy the prescribed age, educational qualification, nationality and other eligibility requirements.
UPSC has advised aspirants to refer to the detailed notification for the eligibility conditions, syllabus, examination scheme, centres and application instructions.
The detailed NDA 1 2027 notification is yet to be released. Candidates should wait for the December 2 announcement to confirm the number of vacancies, applicable eligibility conditions and other recruitment details.