UPSC CSE Mains results 2025 declared: 2,736 shortlisted for interview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in
The results have been released in the form of a merit list PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The results of three candidates have been withheld.
A total of 2,736 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview or personality test (PT) round for recruitment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and ‘B’).
This year, 14,161 candidates had qualified the UPSC Prelims 2025 to appear for the Mains exam, which was held over five days from August 22 to August 31, with two three-hour papers scheduled each day.
Steps to check UPSC CSE Mains Results 2025:
Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link ‘UPSC CSE Results’.
Select the link and enter your login credentials.
The scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
The interview round is expected to be held from January 2026 at the UPSC headquarters, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.
The interview and personality test carry 275 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks prescribed.
UPSC has also introduced a revamped application portal featuring Aadhaar-based authentication, with over 92% of applicants opting for the Aadhaar login since its launch on May 28, 2025.
Each eligible candidate is allowed six attempts at the CSE, with relaxation in the number of attempts for SC/ST/OBC and PwBD candidates. The exam is conducted in three stages — prelims, mains, and the personality test — to select officers for various All India and Central Services.
The marks sheets of all candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website within 15 days of the publication of the final result after the Personality Tests, and will remain available online for 30 days.