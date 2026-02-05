UPSC CSE 2026 notification out for 933 posts; apply online by February 24

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 notification to shortlist candidates for various posts such as IAS, IPS and IFS. It has released UPSC Civil Services 2026 notification for a total of 933 vacancies, which include 33 vacancies for persons with benchmark disability category.
Interested candidates who meet the eligibility conditions set by the Commission can apply online for UPSC CSE 2026 exam through the official website at upsc.gov.in. The online registration window for UPSC IAS 2026 exam will be available till February 24.
UPSC CSE 2026 exam highlights
How to apply online for UPSC IAS exam 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the 'Apply Online'
Step 3: Create a login with basic details on upsconline.nic.in
Step 4: Start filling out the UPSC IAS application form with all details including basic and personal
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents along with photograph and signature
Step 7: Submit the UPSC IAS registration form
Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need
UPSC IAS application fee
All the candidates must pay Rs 100 to complete the UPSC CSE 2026 registration process. However, the Commission has exempted application fee for all female, SC, ST and PWD candidates.
The Commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination on May 24, 2026. Candidates who obtain the cut-off marks set by the UPSC will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the UPSC Mains and interview.