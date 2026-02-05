UPSC CSE 2026 notification out for 933 posts; apply online by February 24

How to apply online for UPSC IAS exam 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Apply Online'

Step 3: Create a login with basic details on upsconline.nic.in

Step 4: Start filling out the UPSC IAS application form with all details including basic and personal

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents along with photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit the UPSC IAS registration form

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need

UPSC IAS application fee

All the candidates must pay Rs 100 to complete the UPSC CSE 2026 registration process. However, the Commission has exempted application fee for all female, SC, ST and PWD candidates.

The Commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination on May 24, 2026. Candidates who obtain the cut-off marks set by the UPSC will be eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in the UPSC Mains and interview.