UPSC Civil Services Mains admit card 2026 released; exams from August 21

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Services Mains examination 2026. Candidates who have qulaified in UPSC Preliminary examination 2026 and shortlisted for Mains examination can download hall ticket from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download UPSC Civil Services Mains admit card 2026 with valid login credentials such as mobile number or registration number or email and password. One should download UPSC Mains hall ticket 2026 and carry the same to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity card. The Commission will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam from August 21 to 30, 2026.

How to download UPSC Civil Services Mains admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the UPSC Civil Services Mains admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the login page

Step 4: Fill in the details such as registered mobile number or registration number or email and password.

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket 2026 pdf

Step 7: Download and take a printout of hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all the details available on the UPSC CSE admit card 2026 such as the name of the candidate, examination name, registration number, roll number and examination centre.