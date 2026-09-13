UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: When can candidates expect result? Here’s what the last 4 years show

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 on September 13 for candidates seeking admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. With the written examination now over, the next major update candidates are likely to watch for is the CDS 2 2026 written result.
UPSC has not announced a specific result date for CDS 2 2026. However, the timeline followed by the Commission in the previous four CDS II examinations provides a useful basis for estimating when the result could be released.
CDS 2 result timeline over the last four years
The previous four CDS II cycles show that UPSC has generally taken around three weeks to announce the written result
The 2022 written result was declared on September 23, 19 days after the September 4 examination.
In 2023, the examination was held on September 3, and the written result was announced on October 3, making it the longest turnaround among these four cycles at 30 days.
For CDS II 2024, UPSC conducted the examination on September 1 and declared the written result on September 23. The official result document is dated September 23, 2024.
The most recent cycle followed a similar pattern. CDS II 2025 was conducted on September 14, while the written result was uploaded on October 9, a gap of 25 days. UPSC's examination page confirms both dates.
The four-year data gives an average waiting period of approximately 24 days between the CDS II examination and the written result.
If UPSC follows a timeline close to this average, the CDS 2 2026 result could be expected in the first or second week of October.
Based on the historical range, a reasonable prediction would be:
Likely result window: October 2 to October 13, 2026
A date around October 7-8 would broadly fit the four-year average. However, this remains a trend-based prediction and not an official UPSC result date.