UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026: When can candidates expect result? Here’s what the last 4 years show

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026 on September 13 for candidates seeking admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. With the written examination now over, the next major update candidates are likely to watch for is the CDS 2 2026 written result.

UPSC has not announced a specific result date for CDS 2 2026. However, the timeline followed by the Commission in the previous four CDS II examinations provides a useful basis for estimating when the result could be released.