UPSC CDS 2 2026: Don’t Miss These Exam-Day Rules

Entry will close 30 minutes before each paper

One of the most important instructions concerns reporting at the examination centre. UPSC has stated that entry to the venue will close 30 minutes before the commencement of each session. Candidates arriving after the entry closure will not be allowed inside under any circumstances.

The CDS 2 timetable has three papers for candidates appearing for IMA, INA and AFA — English from 9 am to 11 am, General Knowledge from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and Elementary Mathematics from 4 pm to 6 pm. OTA candidates have English and General Knowledge papers.

Candidates should therefore plan their journey with sufficient time for entry, verification and security checks rather than reaching the centre close to the reporting deadline.