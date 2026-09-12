UPSC CDS 2 2026: Don’t Miss These Exam-Day Rules

UPSC will conduct the UPSC CDS 2 2026 on September 13, with candidates appearing for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). The examination notice carries several instructions that candidates need to follow closely on exam day.
With the examination approaching, candidates should pay particular attention to the entry restrictions, identification process, OMR instructions and list of prohibited items.
One of the most important instructions concerns reporting at the examination centre. UPSC has stated that entry to the venue will close 30 minutes before the commencement of each session. Candidates arriving after the entry closure will not be allowed inside under any circumstances.
The CDS 2 timetable has three papers for candidates appearing for IMA, INA and AFA — English from 9 am to 11 am, General Knowledge from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and Elementary Mathematics from 4 pm to 6 pm. OTA candidates have English and General Knowledge papers.
Candidates should therefore plan their journey with sufficient time for entry, verification and security checks rather than reaching the centre close to the reporting deadline.
UPSC has introduced a mandatory face authentication process at the examination venue. Candidates will also undergo identity verification and frisking, making it important to reach the venue well in advance.
Candidates should also carry the photo ID whose details are mentioned in their e-Admit Card. The Commission advises candidates to carefully check their e-Admit Card before the examination.
Candidates must use a black ball pen for writing and marking answers on the OMR sheet. UPSC specifically prohibits pencils and ink pens.
Carelessness while filling the Roll Number or Test Booklet Series Code can result in rejection of the answer sheet.
The Commission also instructs candidates not to fold, damage or make extraneous markings on the answer sheet. Since the sheets are evaluated through computerised machines, candidates have been advised to fill all entries carefully.
The CDS written examination consists of objective-type questions, and wrong answers attract negative marking. Candidates therefore need to be careful while attempting questions and should avoid marking multiple options for a single question.
UPSC's instructions state that where more than one response is marked for an item, the response will be treated as wrong.
For CDS 2 candidates, therefore, exam-day preparation is not only about revising the last few topics. A valid e-Admit Card, the required ID, a black ball pen, timely arrival and strict compliance with UPSC's instructions are equally important.