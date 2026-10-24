UP Special TET 2026: Exam centres announced for November 3 test; admit cards from October 31

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released an important notice regarding examination centres for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026, scheduled to be held on November 3.

According to the notification dated October 23, 2026, the examination will be conducted in two shifts across six districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can now check their allotted examination district through the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

However, the commission has clarified that the examination district information is not an admit card. Candidates must download their hall tickets separately from October 31.