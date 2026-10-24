UP Special TET 2026: Exam centres announced for November 3 test; admit cards from October 31

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released an important notice regarding examination centres for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026, scheduled to be held on November 3.
According to the notification dated October 23, 2026, the examination will be conducted in two shifts across six districts in Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates can now check their allotted examination district through the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
However, the commission has clarified that the examination district information is not an admit card. Candidates must download their hall tickets separately from October 31.
The commission will conduct the examination on November 3, 2026, in the following shifts:
Morning shift: 9.30 AM to 12 noon
Afternoon shift: 2.30 PM to 5 PM
The examination will be held in six districts:
Prayagraj
Lucknow
Varanasi
Gorakhpur
Meerut
Agra
The notice states that candidates appearing for the examination can access their allotted examination district details from October 23.
UPESSC has announced that admit cards for the Special TET 2026 examination will be available for download from October 31, 2026.
Candidates should note that the examination district information currently available on the website is only an advance intimation of the allotted district.
It cannot be used as an entry document at the examination centre.
The commission has stated that candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination without a valid admit card.
Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotted examination district:
Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.
Look for the Special TET 2026 examination district information link.
Open the relevant link and follow the instructions displayed on the portal.
Check the allotted examination district and plan travel arrangements accordingly.
Candidates are advised to download their admit cards once the link becomes available on October 31 and verify the examination centre and reporting instructions mentioned on them.
The Special TET 2026 examination is being conducted under UPESSC Advertisement No. 03/2026.
Candidates should regularly check the official commission website for further examination-related instructions.