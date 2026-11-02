Exams

UP Sainik School Application Correction 2027 Begins November 3; Check editable fields and deadline

The UP Sainik School entrance examination application correction window opens on November 3 and closes at 5 pm on November 5. Certain personal details cannot be changed.
UP Sainik School Application Correction
UP Sainik School Application CorrectionRepresentative image
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The application correction window for the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2027–28 will open on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can make permitted changes through the official portal, upsainikschool.org.

According to the admission guidelines issued by Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, the correction facility will remain available until 5 pm on November 5, 2026.

The correction window applies to applications submitted for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur, for the 2027–28 academic session.

UP Sainik School application correction: What can be edited?

Candidates can modify details in their submitted application forms during the correction period, except for four fields:

  • Candidate's name

  • Class applied for

  • Registered mobile number

  • Email ID

The admission guidelines state that corrections will not be entertained after the window closes. Parents and guardians should therefore review the submitted details carefully before November 5.

UP Sainik School entrance exam 2027: Important dates

The application process closed on October 31, following the late-fee registration period.

The upcoming schedule is as follows:

  • Correction window opens: November 3, 2026

  • Last date for corrections: November 5, 2026, until 5 pm

  • Admit card availability: After November 25, 2026

  • Entrance examination: December 20, 2026

  • Tentative answer key: December 24, 2026

  • Tentative written result: December 30, 2026

The entrance examination will be conducted in OMR-based objective format. Candidates shortlisted through the written examination will subsequently undergo a medical examination and interview as part of the admission process.

Parents and candidates should retain their login credentials for accessing the correction facility, admit card and subsequent admission updates.

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