UP Sainik School Application Correction 2027 Begins November 3; Check editable fields and deadline

The application correction window for the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2027–28 will open on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can make permitted changes through the official portal, upsainikschool.org.
According to the admission guidelines issued by Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, the correction facility will remain available until 5 pm on November 5, 2026.
The correction window applies to applications submitted for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur, for the 2027–28 academic session.
Candidates can modify details in their submitted application forms during the correction period, except for four fields:
Candidate's name
Class applied for
Registered mobile number
Email ID
The admission guidelines state that corrections will not be entertained after the window closes. Parents and guardians should therefore review the submitted details carefully before November 5.
The application process closed on October 31, following the late-fee registration period.
The upcoming schedule is as follows:
Correction window opens: November 3, 2026
Last date for corrections: November 5, 2026, until 5 pm
Admit card availability: After November 25, 2026
Entrance examination: December 20, 2026
Tentative answer key: December 24, 2026
Tentative written result: December 30, 2026
The entrance examination will be conducted in OMR-based objective format. Candidates shortlisted through the written examination will subsequently undergo a medical examination and interview as part of the admission process.
Parents and candidates should retain their login credentials for accessing the correction facility, admit card and subsequent admission updates.