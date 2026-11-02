UP Sainik School Application Correction 2027 Begins November 3; Check editable fields and deadline

The application correction window for the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2027–28 will open on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can make permitted changes through the official portal, upsainikschool.org.

According to the admission guidelines issued by Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, the correction facility will remain available until 5 pm on November 5, 2026.

The correction window applies to applications submitted for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur, for the 2027–28 academic session.