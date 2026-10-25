UP Sainik School Admission 2027: Registration closes today at 5 PM; form correction from November 3

The regular registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2027-28 will close today, October 25, 2026, at 5 pm. Parents seeking admission for their children to Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur, can complete the application process through the official website, upsainikschool.org.

The application fee during the regular registration period is Rs 1,000. However, candidates who miss today's deadline will still be able to submit their applications until October 31, 2026, by paying Rs 2,000, including the late fee.

The entrance examination for admission to Classes 6 and 9 is scheduled for December 20, 2026.