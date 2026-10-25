UP Sainik School Admission 2027: Registration closes today at 5 PM; form correction from November 3

The regular registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2027-28 will close today, October 25, 2026, at 5 pm. Parents seeking admission for their children to Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur, can complete the application process through the official website, upsainikschool.org.
The application fee during the regular registration period is Rs 1,000. However, candidates who miss today's deadline will still be able to submit their applications until October 31, 2026, by paying Rs 2,000, including the late fee.
The entrance examination for admission to Classes 6 and 9 is scheduled for December 20, 2026.
The schools have also announced a separate correction window for candidates who need to modify details in their submitted applications.
According to the official instructions, the correction facility will remain available from November 3 to November 5, 2026, until 5 pm.
However, applicants will not be permitted to change four important details during this period:
Candidate's name
Class applied for
Registered mobile number
Email ID
Other eligible details can be edited during the correction window.
Candidates can modify their application details before completing the fee payment. Once payment is successful, editing is restricted until the correction facility opens.
Parents are therefore advised to verify the information carefully, particularly the child's name, class and contact details, before completing registration.
Regular registration deadline: October 25, 2026, at 5 pm
Application fee: Rs 1,000
Late-fee registration deadline: October 31, 2026, at 5 pm
Application fee with late fee: Rs 2,000
Form correction window: November 3–5, 2026, until 5 pm
Admit card availability: After November 25, 2026
Entrance examination: December 20, 2026
Tentative answer key: December 24, 2026
Tentative written examination result: December 30, 2026
Students and parents can visit the official admission portal at upsainikschool.org/entranceexam2026/public/ and complete the registration process.