Exams

UP Sainik School Admission 2027: Registration closes today at 5 PM; form correction from November 3

UP Sainik School Entrance Exam 2027-28 registration closes today, October 25, at 5 pm. Candidates can apply with a late fee until October 31 and correct eligible details from November 3 to 5.
UP Sainik School Admission 2027
UP Sainik School Admission 2027Representative official website image of UP Saink School
Updated on

The regular registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2027-28 will close today, October 25, 2026, at 5 pm. Parents seeking admission for their children to Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur, can complete the application process through the official website, upsainikschool.org.

The application fee during the regular registration period is Rs 1,000. However, candidates who miss today's deadline will still be able to submit their applications until October 31, 2026, by paying Rs 2,000, including the late fee.

The entrance examination for admission to Classes 6 and 9 is scheduled for December 20, 2026.

UP Sainik School 2027: Form correction begins November 3

The schools have also announced a separate correction window for candidates who need to modify details in their submitted applications.

According to the official instructions, the correction facility will remain available from November 3 to November 5, 2026, until 5 pm.

However, applicants will not be permitted to change four important details during this period:

  • Candidate's name

  • Class applied for

  • Registered mobile number

  • Email ID

Other eligible details can be edited during the correction window.

Candidates can modify their application details before completing the fee payment. Once payment is successful, editing is restricted until the correction facility opens.

Parents are therefore advised to verify the information carefully, particularly the child's name, class and contact details, before completing registration.

UP Sainik School Entrance Exam 2027: Important dates

  • Regular registration deadline: October 25, 2026, at 5 pm

  • Application fee: Rs 1,000

  • Late-fee registration deadline: October 31, 2026, at 5 pm

  • Application fee with late fee: Rs 2,000

  • Form correction window: November 3–5, 2026, until 5 pm

  • Admit card availability: After November 25, 2026

  • Entrance examination: December 20, 2026

  • Tentative answer key: December 24, 2026

  • Tentative written examination result: December 30, 2026

Students and parents can visit the official admission portal at upsainikschool.org/entranceexam2026/public/ and complete the registration process.

Sainik School
Uttar Pradesh education news
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com