UP Sainik School Admission 2027–28: Apply by October 25; check eligibility, exam date and selection process

UP Sainik School Admission 2026: The application window for the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2026 will close on October 25 for candidates seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2027–28 academic session.
The application fee is Rs 1,000 until October 25. Candidates can also apply from October 26 to 31 by paying Rs 2,000, including the late fee.
The entrance examination is scheduled for December 20, 2026, for admission to Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur.
According to the official prospectus, applications can be submitted online through upsainikschool.org.
Applicants and their fathers must be domiciles of Uttar Pradesh.
For Class 6, candidates must have been born between July 2, 2015, and January 1, 2018. For Class 9, the eligible date-of-birth range is July 2, 2012, to January 1, 2015. Both dates are inclusive.
At the Lucknow school, Class 6 admissions are open only to boys, while Class 9 admissions are open to boys and girls. The Gorakhpur school accepts applications from both boys and girls for Classes 6 and 9.
Candidates must pass Class 5 or Class 8, respectively, from a recognised school by May 20, 2027.
The entrance examination will be conducted in OMR-based objective format, covering English, General Knowledge, Mathematics and Intelligence. The paper carries 200 marks and lasts two hours and 30 minutes.
Shortlisted candidates will undergo a medical examination and interview. Final selection will be based on the written examination, medical fitness, interview and applicable reservation rules.
The prospectus specifies reservations of 27% for OBC, 21% for SC, 10% for EWS-General and 2% for ST candidates.
The application correction window will be available from November 3 to 5, until 5 pm. Admit cards can be downloaded after November 25.
The tentative answer key release date is December 24, followed by the written examination result on December 30. Interviews and medical examinations are tentatively scheduled for February 2027, with final results expected between March 15 and 20.