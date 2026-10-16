UP Sainik School Admission 2027–28: Apply by October 25; check eligibility, exam date and selection process

UP Sainik School Admission 2026: The application window for the Uttar Pradesh Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2026 will close on October 25 for candidates seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2027–28 academic session.

The application fee is Rs 1,000 until October 25. Candidates can also apply from October 26 to 31 by paying Rs 2,000, including the late fee.

The entrance examination is scheduled for December 20, 2026, for admission to Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, and Sainik School, Gorakhpur.