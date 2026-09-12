UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 dates released; registration begins September 14

The Director General, Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the second round of UP NEET UG Counselling 2026. The counselling will cover state-quota MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical and dental colleges in the state.

According to the schedule issued on September 11, the Round 2 online registration window will open on September 14 at 5:00 PM and remain available until 11:00 AM on September 17, 2026. Candidates will also be required to deposit the registration and security fees during this period.