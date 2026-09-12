UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 dates released; registration begins September 14

The Director General, Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the second round of UP NEET UG Counselling 2026. The counselling will cover state-quota MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical and dental colleges in the state.
According to the schedule issued on September 11, the Round 2 online registration window will open on September 14 at 5:00 PM and remain available until 11:00 AM on September 17, 2026. Candidates will also be required to deposit the registration and security fees during this period.
The schedule is part of the state counselling process conducted in continuation of the timetable issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi, for NEET UG admissions. The official notice specifies that the Round 2 process applies to undergraduate medical and dental courses in government and private colleges/universities of Uttar Pradesh.
For candidates participating in Round 2, choice filling will be an important stage as the preferences submitted during the specified window will determine seat allotment along with the candidate's merit and available seats.
Candidates should complete registration and fee payment before the respective deadlines rather than waiting for the final hours. The official UP NEET counselling portal provides separate online services for registration, registration-fee payment, security-fee payment, choice filling and seat-allotment results.