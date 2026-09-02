UP NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Opens Today: Four days to shape your college preference list

What candidates should keep in mind

Candidates should carefully arrange their college preferences rather than filling choices randomly. The order in which colleges and courses are listed can matter during seat allotment, so aspirants should consider their NEET rank, preferred course, college, location and available seat options before finalising the list.

Candidates should also make sure that their login credentials are working and that they complete the choice-filling process through the official UP NEET counselling portal. The portal currently provides a dedicated UG choice-filling and locking facility.

Once the choice list has been submitted, candidates should verify the preferences and complete the locking process before the deadline. A saved or partially completed preference list should not be treated as a completed counselling submission.

The seat allotment result is scheduled for September 7, after which candidates allotted seats can download their allotment letters and proceed with the admission process from September 8 to September 14.

The counselling authority has advised candidates to keep checking the official UP NEET UG counselling website and the Directorate General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh website for further updates.