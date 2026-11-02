UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at upneet.gov.in; Admission process begins November 3

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to announce the UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result today, November 2.

Candidates who participated in the first round of state counselling can check their allotment status on the official website, upneet.gov.in, once the result is published.

According to the counselling schedule issued on October 17, the allotment process covers state quota seats in MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses offered by government and private medical colleges, institutions and universities in Uttar Pradesh.

The online choice-filling window closed on October 31 at 5 pm, following the publication of the merit list on October 26.