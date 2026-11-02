UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at upneet.gov.in; Admission process begins November 3

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to announce the UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result today, November 2.
Candidates who participated in the first round of state counselling can check their allotment status on the official website, upneet.gov.in, once the result is published.
According to the counselling schedule issued on October 17, the allotment process covers state quota seats in MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses offered by government and private medical colleges, institutions and universities in Uttar Pradesh.
The online choice-filling window closed on October 31 at 5 pm, following the publication of the merit list on October 26.
Choice-filling deadline: October 31, 2026, at 5 pm
Seat allotment result: November 2, 2026
Allotment letter download and admission: November 3–7 and November 12–13, 2026
The counselling authority has not specified a particular time for releasing the seat allotment result.
Candidates allotted a seat must download their allotment letter from the counselling portal and report to the designated medical college or nodal centre to complete admission formalities.
According to the official counselling brochure, candidates must produce original academic and eligibility documents during admission. These include their NEET PG admit card, rank letter, allotment letter, MBBS documents, internship completion certificate and applicable category certificates.
Candidates must also complete the prescribed fee-payment and document-verification requirements within the notified admission period.
The brochure states that candidates who do not take admission to their allotted seat in the first round may participate in the next round, subject to the counselling rules.
Candidates are advised to regularly check upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in for the allotment result and further instructions.