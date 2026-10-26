UP NEET PG Merit List 2026 Releasing Today: Choice filling begins at 5 PM

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to release the UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 merit list today, October 26, 2026. Candidates who registered for state counselling can check the merit list through the official website, upneet.gov.in.
The merit list will be prepared for admission to MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses offered by government and private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the official counselling schedule, online registration closed at 11 am today, while the deadline for payment of registration and security fees is 2 pm.
Candidates included in the merit list can participate in online choice filling from 5 pm on October 26. The facility will remain open until 5 pm on October 30.
The counselling brochure states that candidates must submit and lock their choices within the prescribed deadline. Candidates who fail to lock their choices will not be considered for online seat allotment.
Once locked, the choices cannot be modified.
Seat allotment will be based on merit, preferences submitted by candidates and applicable counselling rules.
Merit list release: October 26, 2026
Registration fee and security deposit deadline: October 26, 2 pm
Choice filling begins: October 26, 5 pm
Choice filling closes: October 30, 5 pm
Round 1 seat allotment result: November 2, 2026
Allotment letter download and admission: November 3–7 and November 12–13, 2026
Candidates can visit the official website, upneet.gov.in, and open the Round 1 merit list link once activated.
They should check their details and merit position before proceeding with choice filling.
According to the counselling brochure, the merit list for MD, MS and Diploma candidates will be prepared after applying the applicable weightage provisions for eligible in-service candidates. The merit list for DNB and MDS candidates will be based on their All India NEET rank.
Candidates must also deposit the prescribed security fee to participate in choice filling.
The counselling authority has advised applicants to follow upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in for further updates.