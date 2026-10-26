UP NEET PG Merit List 2026 Releasing Today: Choice filling begins at 5 PM

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to release the UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 merit list today, October 26, 2026. Candidates who registered for state counselling can check the merit list through the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The merit list will be prepared for admission to MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses offered by government and private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official counselling schedule, online registration closed at 11 am today, while the deadline for payment of registration and security fees is 2 pm.