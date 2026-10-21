UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 begins Today at 2 PM: Check registration dates, fees and choice filling schedule

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will begin the first round of UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 on Wednesday, October 21. The online registration facility will open at 2 PM on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The counselling process covers admission to state quota seats in MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses offered by government and private medical colleges, institutions and universities in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the schedule issued by DGME on October 17, candidates can complete online registration until 11 AM on October 26. However, the deadline for paying the registration fee and security deposit is 2 PM on the same day.

The Round 1 merit list will be released on October 26, followed by online choice filling from 5 PM that day.