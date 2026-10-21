UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 begins Today at 2 PM: Check registration dates, fees and choice filling schedule

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will begin the first round of UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 on Wednesday, October 21. The online registration facility will open at 2 PM on the official website, upneet.gov.in.
The counselling process covers admission to state quota seats in MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses offered by government and private medical colleges, institutions and universities in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the schedule issued by DGME on October 17, candidates can complete online registration until 11 AM on October 26. However, the deadline for paying the registration fee and security deposit is 2 PM on the same day.
The Round 1 merit list will be released on October 26, followed by online choice filling from 5 PM that day.
Registration begins: October 21, 2026, at 2 PM
Registration closes: October 26, 2026, at 11 AM
Registration fee and security deposit payment: October 21, 2 PM to October 26, 2 PM
Merit list release: October 26, 2026
Online choice filling: October 26, 5 PM to October 30, 5 PM
Round 1 seat allotment result: November 2, 2026
Allotment letter download and admission: November 3–7 and November 12–13, 2026
As per the official UP NEET PG 2026 counselling brochure, candidates must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3,000.
In addition, candidates must deposit security money depending on the type of institution in which they wish to seek admission.
The security deposit is Rs 30,000 for candidates opting only for government medical and dental colleges, Rs 2 lakh for those seeking admission to both government and private medical colleges, and Rs 1 lakh for candidates opting for private dental colleges.
Candidates who do not pay the applicable security deposit will not be permitted to participate in online choice filling.
Candidates must have qualified NEET PG 2026 and satisfy the eligibility requirements specified in the counselling brochure.
Applicants must also have completed their compulsory rotatory internship by the prescribed deadline of May 31, 2026, for MD, MS and Diploma admissions.
The brochure states that candidates who completed their MBBS from government or private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh are eligible for government state quota and private medical college seats, subject to other conditions.
Candidates who completed MBBS outside Uttar Pradesh are eligible for admission to private medical colleges and institutions in the state.
Separate eligibility provisions apply to in-service candidates, foreign medical graduates and foreign nationals.
Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.
Open the UP NEET PG 2026 counselling registration link.
Enter the NEET PG 2026 roll number and the email ID used during NEET PG registration.
Complete the registration form and verify the personal and academic details.
Pay the Rs 3,000 registration fee.
Deposit the applicable security amount.
Download the registration form and payment receipts for future reference.
Candidates should ensure that their details match the information submitted during NEET PG registration. The brochure states that personal details such as the candidate's name, parents' names and date of birth will be taken from the examination data and cannot be changed during counselling registration.