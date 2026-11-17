The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the district-wise examination centre allotment lists for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 on its official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The lists, approved by the district-level committees, were published on November 16, 2026, along with details of schools and students allotted to each examination centre.

However, the allotments are not yet final. Students, parents and school authorities can raise objections regarding the proposed centres until November 21, 2026.