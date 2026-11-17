The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the district-wise examination centre allotment lists for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 on its official website, upmsp.edu.in.
The lists, approved by the district-level committees, were published on November 16, 2026, along with details of schools and students allotted to each examination centre.
However, the allotments are not yet final. Students, parents and school authorities can raise objections regarding the proposed centres until November 21, 2026.
UPMSP has published separate allotment lists for all 75 districts, including Agra, Firozabad, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Varanasi.
The PDFs contain:
Examination centre codes and names
Schools allotted to each centre
Class 10 and Class 12 student allocations
Number of candidates allotted from each school
Gender-wise and stream-wise details, wherever applicable
For instance, the Agra allotment list runs into 113 pages, while the Firozabad list contains 70 pages.
Visit upmsp.edu.in.
Open the Class 10 and 12 Examination Centre List 2027 link.
Select the district name.
Download the corresponding PDF.
Search for the school name or code to check the allotted centre.
Students, parents, school principals and managers can submit objections against the proposed examination centres through the prescribed online process.
Representations must be submitted through the concerned school's login credentials, with supporting reasons and documents, by November 21.
The final centre list is tentatively expected on November 27, following the examination of objections.
The UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations are scheduled from February 5 to 24, 2027.