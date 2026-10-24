UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 17,735 posts: exam on December 23, 24

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has invited online applications for 17,735 Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) posts in government-aided secondary schools across the state.

The recruitment notification, issued on October 23 under Advertisement No. 07/2026, covers vacancies in boys' and girls' schools under the state's Secondary Education Department.

Of the total vacancies, 16,193 posts are earmarked for boys' schools and 1,542 for girls' schools.

The online application process begins on Saturday, October 24, 2026, through the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Candidates can pay the application fee until November 23, while the deadline for making corrections to submitted applications is November 26.

The commission has scheduled the written examination for December 23 and 24, 2026.