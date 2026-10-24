UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 17,735 posts: exam on December 23, 24

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has invited online applications for 17,735 Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) posts in government-aided secondary schools across the state.
The recruitment notification, issued on October 23 under Advertisement No. 07/2026, covers vacancies in boys' and girls' schools under the state's Secondary Education Department.
Of the total vacancies, 16,193 posts are earmarked for boys' schools and 1,542 for girls' schools.
The online application process begins on Saturday, October 24, 2026, through the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
Candidates can pay the application fee until November 23, while the deadline for making corrections to submitted applications is November 26.
The commission has scheduled the written examination for December 23 and 24, 2026.
Notification released: October 23, 2026
Online applications begin: October 24, 2026
Last date for fee payment: November 23, 2026
Last date for application corrections: November 26, 2026
Written examination: December 23 and 24, 2026
The recruitment covers teaching positions in subjects including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Commerce, Sanskrit, Urdu, Social Science, Science, Biology, Home Science and Physical Education.
According to the notification, candidates must meet the subject-specific academic qualifications prescribed by the commission.
For several subjects, applicants must have a relevant bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or a postgraduate degree with at least 45 per cent marks, along with the prescribed teacher-training qualification.
Candidates are also required to have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government or the Central government for the upper-primary level.
Applicants should check the subject-wise eligibility conditions carefully, as the notification specifies different academic requirements for certain disciplines.
The minimum age is 21 years as of July 1, 2026. The notification also specifies a superannuation age of 62 years.
The commission has prescribed the following application fees:
General, OBC, EWS and other categories: Rs 1,000
SC and ST candidates: Rs 500
Persons with disabilities: Rs 300
Selection will be based on a written examination carrying 360 marks.
The examination will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions to be completed in two hours.
General Knowledge: 30 questions
Subject-specific questions: 90 questions
Marks for each correct answer: 3
Negative marking: 1 mark deducted for each incorrect or multiple-marked answer
Total marks: 360
The question paper will be available in Hindi and English, except for language subjects.
The commission has stated that the examination cutoff and candidates' marks will be published on its website after the selection process is completed.
Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before submitting their applications.
The commission will accept applications only through its official online portal. Applications submitted through other modes will not be considered.
Applicants must upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents in the prescribed formats.
Candidates are advised to verify their personal details, academic qualifications and category information before final submission, as the notification places restrictions on changes to certain details.
The commission has also stated that the number of vacancies may increase or decrease.
Candidates can access the detailed notification, subject-wise vacancies and application instructions at www.upessc.up.gov.in.