The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the Assistant Professor Admit Card 2026 for the recruitment examination scheduled on November 19 and 20.
Candidates who have forgotten their login passwords can use the account recovery facility available on the official portal, apply.upessc.org/login, to access their hall tickets.
The admit cards were released on November 15 under Advertisement No. 04/2026.
The UPESSC candidate portal provides password-based login, an account recovery option and an alternative login method using a verification code.
Candidates can follow these steps:
Visit apply.upessc.org/login.
Enter the registered mobile number, email address or One-Time Registration (OTR) ID.
Select the 'Forgot password?' option.
Enter the OTR ID, mobile number or email address
Complete the account verification or recovery instructions displayed on the screen.
After regaining access, log in and open the admit card section.
Download and print the hall ticket.
Alternatively, candidates can select 'Send me a code' on the login page to access their accounts through the available verification facility.
Candidates should use only their registered credentials and avoid sharing verification codes or passwords with others.
According to the commission's November 6 notice, the examination will be conducted in two shifts:
Morning session: 9.30 am to 11.30 am
Afternoon session: 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
The examination centres are located in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi.
Candidates must verify their allotted examination date, shift, reporting time and centre address on the admit card.
The commission has clarified that the earlier examination district intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card. Candidates without a valid hall ticket will not be permitted to appear for the examination.