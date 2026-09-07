UIIC AO Recruitment 2026: 225 officer posts open from September 8; the 5-year bond applicants should know about

What makes this recruitment different?

While the number of vacancies is likely to attract most attention, one of the more consequential details is buried in the service conditions. Selected candidates have to give an undertaking to serve UIIC for at least five years, including the probation period. Candidates leaving before the bond period can face liquidated damages linked to their gross salary, subject to the prescribed ceiling, along with Rs 35,000 towards onboarding and integration costs.

That condition could matter particularly to candidates who view the post as a stepping stone to another government or financial-sector recruitment.

There is another practical consideration: the notification says vacancies are substantially concentrated in the Southern and Western zones, and selected candidates are likely to be posted mainly in these regions. The initial posting is expected to be for a minimum of five years, with no request for transfer to a preferred location entertained during that period.