UIIC AO Recruitment 2026: 225 officer posts open from September 8; the 5-year bond applicants should know about

United India Insurance Company (UIIC) has announced recruitment for 225 Administrative Officer (Scale I) posts, offering a fresh opportunity for graduates and postgraduate candidates looking to enter the public-sector insurance sector. The notification, dated September 7, 2026, covers 200 Generalist posts and 25 Hindi Officer posts.
Online applications will begin on September 8 and close on September 28, 2026. The preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled for October 22, followed by the Main Examination on November 30.
While the number of vacancies is likely to attract most attention, one of the more consequential details is buried in the service conditions. Selected candidates have to give an undertaking to serve UIIC for at least five years, including the probation period. Candidates leaving before the bond period can face liquidated damages linked to their gross salary, subject to the prescribed ceiling, along with Rs 35,000 towards onboarding and integration costs.
That condition could matter particularly to candidates who view the post as a stepping stone to another government or financial-sector recruitment.
There is another practical consideration: the notification says vacancies are substantially concentrated in the Southern and Western zones, and selected candidates are likely to be posted mainly in these regions. The initial posting is expected to be for a minimum of five years, with no request for transfer to a preferred location entertained during that period.
For Generalist posts, UIIC has kept the academic eligibility relatively broad. Candidates can hold a graduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline, including engineering, arts, science, commerce, agriculture and data science, with at least 60% marks, reduced to 55% for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.
Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on June 30, 2026, with category-wise relaxations available under the notification.
The preliminary exam carries 100 marks and has separately timed sections for English, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates who clear the required sectional and overall thresholds move towards the Main Examination.
For Generalists, the Main Examination includes English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness with special reference to the financial sector, and Computer Knowledge. It carries 250 objective marks, followed by a 30-mark descriptive English test.
Importantly, the Preliminary Examination and descriptive test do not contribute to the final merit list for Generalists. Final selection is based on the Main Examination and interview in a 75:25 ratio.