UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 Released for Phase 1 Exam; Here's how to recover forgotten login details

New Delhi, October 16: United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has released the call letters for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) Phase 1 online examination. Candidates can access their admit cards through the IBPS-hosted recruitment portal.
According to the call letter login page, the download facility opened on October 15 and will remain available until October 22, 2026.
Candidates must enter their registration number or roll number, password or date of birth in DD-MM-YY format, and the displayed captcha to access their call letters.
Visit the UIIC AO call letter login page.
Enter your registration number or roll number.
Provide your password or date of birth in the prescribed format.
Enter the captcha displayed on the screen.
Click 'Login' to access and download the call letter.
Candidates unable to recall their password can use the 'Forgot Password?' option available on the login page.
Click 'Forgot Password?' below the login fields.
Enter your registration number.
Provide your registered mobile number or email ID, as requested.
Enter the security code displayed on the screen.
Click 'Submit' and follow the instructions to recover account access.
Candidates who have forgotten their registration number should check the registration confirmation message or email received during the application process.
Applicants are advised to download their call letters before October 22 and check the examination date, reporting time, venue and instructions printed on the document.