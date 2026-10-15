UIIC AO Admit Card 2026 Released for Phase 1 Exam; Here's how to recover forgotten login details

New Delhi, October 16: United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has released the call letters for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) Phase 1 online examination. Candidates can access their admit cards through the IBPS-hosted recruitment portal.

According to the call letter login page, the download facility opened on October 15 and will remain available until October 22, 2026.

Candidates must enter their registration number or roll number, password or date of birth in DD-MM-YY format, and the displayed captcha to access their call letters.