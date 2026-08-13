UGC NET Result June 2026: Will NTA announce reuslt before August 30?

UGC NET Result June 2026 has already been delayed due to the delay in releasing the provisional answer key and response sheet. With NTA confirming the release of answer keys this week (before August 15), the anticipation for the result date has increased. However, NTA has not finalised a tentative or confirmed date of result announcement. If everything goes according to plan without any further delays, NTA might look to announce results before August 30. Here's how.