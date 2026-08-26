UGC NET Result June 2026: NTA confirms final answer key release this week; results soon

NTA released the provisional answer keys on August 16, and the window to file objections opened till August 18. As Edexlive previously predicted, NTA takes 10-12 days to review objections and release the final answer key. Therefore, the final answer key can be expected either on August 28 (Friday) or August 29 (Saturday). NTA will officially post an update if the schedule changes.

Meanwhile, students are advised not to believe any rumours or unofficial information on the result date or cancellation.