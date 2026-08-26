UGC NET Result June 2026: NTA confirms final answer key release this week; results soon

NTA has officially confirmed that the final answer key and results for the UGC NET June 2026 exam will be released this week, but it has not confirmed an exact date. If the final answer key is released as planned this week, the result announcement should follow soon. Usually, NTA releases results within 24 hours of publishing the final answer key.
NTA has not officially confirmed an exact result date yet, but just clarified that the results will be released this week. Based on previous years' trends, results may be released within 24-48 hours after the final answer key. However, NTA has not confirmed the same. In its official notice released on August 26, NTA confirmed the timeline of answer key and results.
NTA released the provisional answer keys on August 16, and the window to file objections opened till August 18. As Edexlive previously predicted, NTA takes 10-12 days to review objections and release the final answer key. Therefore, the final answer key can be expected either on August 28 (Friday) or August 29 (Saturday). NTA will officially post an update if the schedule changes.
Meanwhile, students are advised not to believe any rumours or unofficial information on the result date or cancellation.
NTA will conduct the re-exam for English, Sociology and Commerce subjects on September 9 and 10. The city intimation slip and admit card will be released soon.