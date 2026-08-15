UGC NET Response Sheet June 2026 to be released on August 16

Students who expected the answer key on August 14 were disappointed by the one-day delay and are requesting that NTA announce the keys without further delay. Sravani K, a UGC NET aspirant from Guntur, said, 'It has already been a long wait, and a further delay will impact my PhD admission aspirations.' Due to the delay in releasing the answer key, some aspirants are missing PhD admission deadlines and will have to wait another six months to apply for the January 2027 admission session.