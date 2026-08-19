UGC NET Re-Exam June 2026: Aspirants request NTA to re-open test city selection window

Ramani from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, said that 'I was in Chennai when the June 2026 exam took place and appeared for the exam at a test centre located in the city. However, I will be coming back to my hometown in the first week of September, and it would be difficult for me to go back to Chennai and appear for the exam. If NTA provides an option to change the test city, it would be very helpful.