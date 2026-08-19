UGC NET Re-Exam June 2026: Aspirants request NTA to re-open test city selection window

The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC NET Re-Exam June 2026 on September 9 & 10, 2026, for the subjects of English, Sociology, and Commerce. The city intimation slip and admit card will be issued soon for the re-exam, but aspirants have a request to the NTA. After the UGC NET June 2026 exam concluded on June 30, some aspirants relocated to a different city for jobs or higher education. Therefore, returning to the previous test city and appearing for the exam may be challenging.
Few UGC NET test takers from Guntur, Visakhaptnam and Mangalagiri reached out to Edexlive team to share their views.
Pranathi, a UGC NET test taker from Guntur, expressed that 'I appeared for the English exam on June 25, and I was in my hometown at that time. Recently, I got a job in Bangalore and had to relocate. It would be very difficult for me to go back to my hometown and appear for the exam on September 9. I request NTA to reopen the test city window so I can choose Bengaluru as my preferred test city.
Ramani from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, said that 'I was in Chennai when the June 2026 exam took place and appeared for the exam at a test centre located in the city. However, I will be coming back to my hometown in the first week of September, and it would be difficult for me to go back to Chennai and appear for the exam. If NTA provides an option to change the test city, it would be very helpful.
Srinivasrao from Mangalagiri said, 'I appeared for the English exam on June 25 in a test centre located in Vijayawada, but during the first week of September, I will be going to my hometown, Rajahmundry. If NTA provides an option to reopen the test centre, it would be very helpful'.
As of now, NTA has not provided an official update on reopening the test city selection window. However, there are some genuine cases that NTA can consider and provide an option to edit the test city.